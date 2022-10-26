 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Betting odds for all key races in 2022 midterm elections

Here’s how all the races are breaking nationwide according to the betting markets.

By Collin Sherwin
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman embraces U.S. Senator Chris Coons during a rally at Nether Providence Elementary School on October 15, 2022 in Wallingford, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

The 2022 midterm elections are November 8, but with more Americans voting than ever by mail or in-person at stations everywhere, it’s possible more ballots will be cast before that date than on Election Day itself.

While betting markets available to Americans are somewhat limited, and there are no sportsbooks in the United States that take action on the outcomes, there are still places both for US residents and those across the world to wager on their election opinions.

We’ve put together a list of the key races below, and you can click to find the latest action from both the betting markets and polls. Wagering pricing can certainly be imperfect when it comes to forecasting elections, but it is interesting to see how things break down on the markets as we get closer to tabulated ballots.

Odds to control US House of Representatives

Odds to control US Senate

Odds to win Arizona Senate

Odds to win Florida Senate

Odds to win Georgia Senate

Odds to win Nevada Senate

Odds to win Ohio Senate

Odds to win Pennsylvania Senate

Odds to win Wisconsin Senate

Odds to win Arizona Governor

Odds to win Florida Governor

Odds to win Georgia Governor

