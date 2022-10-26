Betting odds for all key races in 2022 midterm elections

The 2022 midterm elections are November 8, but with more Americans voting than ever by mail or in-person at stations everywhere, it’s possible more ballots will be cast before that date than on Election Day itself.

While betting markets available to Americans are somewhat limited, and there are no sportsbooks in the United States that take action on the outcomes, there are still places both for US residents and those across the world to wager on their election opinions.

We’ve put together a list of the key races below, and you can click to find the latest action from both the betting markets and polls. Wagering pricing can certainly be imperfect when it comes to forecasting elections, but it is interesting to see how things break down on the markets as we get closer to tabulated ballots.