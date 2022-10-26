Who is Ezekiel Elliott’s backup for fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys starting running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a sprained knee and appears likely to miss Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys have a bye week in Week 9 and Elliott has a shot at returning or that matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Until then, the Cowboys would be led by Tony Pollard at running back. On a per touch basis, Pollard has been much more explosive than Elliott and would be in line for a good fantasy value as the starter for Dallas.

Elliott has been capable for sure, but Pollard has started seeing more work, climbing closer to an even split with the veteran running back each week. So far this season, Pollard has his highest per carry mark of his career at 5.6 yards. He’s also seen more touches on average per game.

If Elliott is out, Pollard is a must start in fantasy and he should have plenty of chances against a Bears team that’s eighth-worst in fantasy points allowed to running backs and tenth-worst in yards allowed per carry.