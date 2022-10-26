Patriots QB Mac Jones starting vs. Jets in Week 8

The quarterback controversy is New England appears to have been short-lived. Mac Jones only played half of the game in Week 7 and then turned the ball over to rookie Bailey Zappe in relief. Head coach Bill Belichick said that it was a strategic move to help with Jones’ previous shoulder injury, which fans brushed off. It appears he may have been telling the truth because Jones was named the starter for the team’s Week 8 game against the New York Jets.

Breaking news for Week 8: Patriots QB Mac Jones took about 90% of the first teams reps in practice today and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/Gc2js6YabK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2022

Jones has played in four games this season and is completing 65% of his passes. He has thrown for 799 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. Even though he has been named the starter, this is a game that the Patriots need to win. If Jones is slow coming out of the gate, Belichick may use an early hook to shake things up and get Zappe into the game to spark some life into the team. Zappe has also played in four games and is completing 70.7% of his passes for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

For those playing fantasy football, this decision doesn’t really change much for the Patriots' outlook. Neither quarterback should be started and Jones under center doesn't boost the wide receivers more than normal.