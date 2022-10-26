Andy Dalton will start on Sunday for the Saints vs. Raiders in Week 8

Backup Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the New Orleans’ Saints matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and will continue to start for the team moving forward, per head coach Dennis Allen.

Dalton has been filling in since Jameis Winston was sidelined with a back injury, but Winston has returned to full health and Dalton is still the starter. Allen said that the Saints will continue starting Dalton as long as the offense continues in the direction it’s been heading.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will remain the starting QB this week, even though Jameis Winston is back healthy.



Allen called it an “offensive decision” based on how the team has moved the ball. Said it will stay that way if offense continues this way. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 26, 2022

The Red Rocket is 1-3 as a starter this season for the Saints, while Winston was 1-2 before leaving with a back injury.

Dalton has passed for 946 yards with a 63.4% completion percentage, adding seven touchdowns and four interceptions. After the first three games of the season, Winston had a 63.5% completion percentage, with 848 yards in the air for four touchdowns and five interceptions.