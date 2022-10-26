Who are the umpires for 2022 World Series between Phillies-Astros?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will meet in the 2022 World Series, starting with Game 1 from Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday evening. The Phils are a cinderella story, coming from the No. 6 seed in the NL to reach their first Fall Classic since 2009. The Astros are familiar with the situation, having gone to the World Series in four of the past six seasons. Let’s take a look at the umpire crew for the 2022 series.

World Series umpires have been announced … pic.twitter.com/0aQjYgeUek — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) October 26, 2022

The Astros are heavy favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the World Series at -185 on the series line. The Phillies come in at +160. The starting pitchers for both sides in the series haven’t been finalized, though we know the Phils will send Aaron Nola in Game 1 and Zack Wheeler in Game 2. The Astros are expected to counter with Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, though that isn’t confirmed.