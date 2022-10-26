Harry Kane’s goal on UCL Matchday 5 disallowed to set up thrilling Matchday 6 in Group D

Tottenham thought they had a win over Sporting CP to secure a knockout spot in the 2022-23 Champions League with Harry Kane’s goal in stoppage time but VAR had other ideas. Here’s a look at the goal, which was eventually overturned as Kane was ruled offside.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte vehemently challenged the ruling, resulting in the manger getting a red card. Tottenham could’ve secured three points but will instead head into the final matchday of Group D needing a win or draw to qualify for the knockout round.

Sporting CP play Eintracht Frankfurt next week on Matchday 6, meaning one of those teams could get to 10 points. Tottenham play Marseille, capable of only getting to nine points. If Tottenham had won Wednesday, a round of 16 spot was in the books. Now, Tottenham needs to take at least a point on Matchday 6 to advance out of Group D.