How the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 bracket is shaping up

There is still one more match left in the group stage for the 2022-23 Champions League but we’ve already got a handful of teams into the knockout round. Here’s a look at all the clubs who have qualified for the round of 16, which will get going in February 2023. The round of 16 draw will take place November 7 to determine the matchups.

Who has qualified for Champions League round of 16

Napoli (Italy)

Liverpool (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

FC Porto (Portugal)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Chelsea (England)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Benfica (Portugal)

Which teams are left?

Borussia Dortmund are likely in barring a ridiculous flurry of goals. RB Leipzig will need a result on Matchday 6 but they are in a strong position. Group D is the true maze, where anything could happen going into the final group stage games. Group E also has some uncertainty for the second knockout spot.