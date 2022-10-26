 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Collin Sexton won’t return to Wednesday’s game vs. Rockets with oblique injury

The Jazz PG is having a great start to the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Rockets v Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 26, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz shooting guard Collin Sexton will not return to Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets due to an oblique injury, according to the team. Sexton has been on fire to start the season and is one of Utah’s cornerstone pieces going forward.

Sexton arrived in Utah as part of a sign-and-trade deal involving Donovan Mitchell going to the Cavaliers. The Jazz signed Sexton to a four-year, $72 million deal, showing they were committing to him being part of the franchise for the long haul. Utah has been a big surprise season so far this season, knocking off three West playoff contenders before losing to the Rockets in their last game.

If Sexton is out for an extended period of time, the Jazz will lean even more on Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. Utah is trying to lose games, so they might hold Sexton out longer than necessary if it means dropping a few more contests.

