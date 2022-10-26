Damian Lillard won’t return to Wednesday’s game vs. Heat with calf strain

Update: It’s actually a calf strain for Lillard, and he’s not returning to Wednesday’s game. Hopefully it’s a minor issue Lillard can get over in a few days but the Blazers are going to be cautious and hold him out for the rest of the game.

Blazers say Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the game with a right calf strain. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 27, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard went to the locker room in the second half of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with an ankle injury. Lillard appeared to twist his ankle and will get it looked at.

Damian Lillard appears to have twisted his ankle. Heading back to the locker room. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 27, 2022

Lillard has been on fire this season and is a big reason for Portland’s undefeated start. The guard was averaging 33.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game entering Wednesday’s contest. As of this writing, he has 22 points, two rebounds and two assists against Miami.

The Trail Blazers entered this game with a 4-0 record and look to be on track to at least contend for an automatic playoff berth. Portland shuffled the roster around Lillard with an eye to compete and it is paying off so far.

If Lillard is out for a while, look for Anfernee Simons to run the show with Shaedon Sharpe potentially getting more minutes in the backcourt.