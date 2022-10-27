Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 8?

The scuffling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Has Father Time finally gotten the best of Tom Brady? It’s a legitimate question following the Carolina Panthers’ stunning 21-3 beatdown of Tampa in Week 7. The Bucs rank 25th in the league, scoring just 17.7 points per game and have looked generally lethargic all season. It is time to wake up as the Ravens come to town. The good news for TB12 & Co.: Baltimore comes in with the league’s No. 26-ranked pass defense, allowing 261.3 yards per game through the air.

On offense, the Ravens have returned to their identity as a hard-nosed, grind-it-out football team. In Week 7, they won a 23-20 War of Attrition over the Cleveland Browns by running the ball 44 times after averaging just 26 attempts per game over the first six weeks. After watching a previously formidable Tampa defense get gashed for 173 rushing yards by the Panthers, Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill are licking their chops.

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point home underdogs at +105 moneyline. Baltimore is -125 moneyline while the point total is set at 45 at DraftKings Sportsbook.