Breaking down NFL betting splits for Ravens vs. Bucs in Week 8 Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, October 27. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Week 8 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites. There’s 70% of the handle and 79% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to cover.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right about this selection. Both teams are banged up on either side of the ball, but Baltimore is better equipped for a big game. Tom Brady has looked like a shadow of himself this season, and I expect Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to bounce back against a defense that just lost to the Carolina Panthers. Baltimore should cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45. There’s 62% of the handle and 55% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Outside of last week’s scoring-palooza, we have seen some pretty low-scoring and terrible games. The matchup for this game suggests we are in for a good game, but we will see if the teams show up as they should. Both teams will be missing key defensive players allowing their offense to shine and the over to hit.

Betting the moneyline: The Ravens are road favorites with moneyline odds at -120. Moneyline odds for the Buccaneers are at +100. There’s 64% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to win.

Is the public right? It is hard to back a team that is on a short week off a close to the PJ Walker-led, Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers. The Ravens are coming off a narrow victory against the Cleveland Browns, but even on the road, I think they are the better team. Look for a big game from Jackson and company as Baltimore takes the win.