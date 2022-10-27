Best DFS lineup strategy for Ravens-Bucs on Thursday Night Football in Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens flock south to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as NFL Week 8 kicks off from Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Injuries

The Ravens have ruled out RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and DE Calais Campbell (illness). TE Mark Andrews (knee), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are all listed as questionable.

Tampa Bay will be without S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), TE Cameron Brate (neck), CB Carlton Davis (hip), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot) and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad). Defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) and WR Julio Jones (knee) are questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens — $17,700

Jackson continues to be the standard dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. He is coming off a down game that saw both his passing and rushing numbers take a dip against the Cleveland Browns. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is typically a tough one to face, they are coming off a loss against PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers. Jackson should rebound here and is worthy of the Captain’s Chair.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $16,500

Evans is banged up dealing with an ankle injury, and the short week isn’t the best time to be trying to get healthy. He is typically the most targeted Bucs wide receiver and would be a huge missing piece if he isn't able to play. Evans brought in nine of his 15 targets for 96 yards last week. Baltimore’s defense is giving up the sixth-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers, so Evans has a good matchup to go with his target share.

Value Plays

Scotty Miller, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $3,200

When you are looking for a true value play, you are looking for depth with upside. The Bucs have ruled out Russell Gage already, and Julio Jones continues to be limited in practice. If Jones is inactive, there should be plenty of targets to go around, and Miller could be a sneaky and valuable play.

Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens — $4,000

Thursday Night Football games have been brutally bad this season, and we have seen kickers be the stars of the show. Tucker remains the best kicker in the league and should be able to show off his skills this week. I think the Ravens' offense can deal with the Bucs' defense, but in case Tampa Bay made some quick updates from last week, Tucker should be a good play.