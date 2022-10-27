Virginia Tech vs. No. 23 NC State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-5, 1-3 ACC) and No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 1-2 ACC) meet up in Week 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN .

NC State entered the season with expectations of winning the ACC and competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff this year. However, those plans took a hit after a loss to Clemson and then were dealt a crushing blow when they suffered a second loss to Syracuse. NC State quarterback Devin Leary will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Fortunately for the Wolfpack, one more win makes them bowl-eligible.

Virginia Tech is in the midst of a rebuild in the first year of head coach Brent Pry. The head man is a first-time head coach after being the defensive coordinator at Penn State for several years. Quarterback Grant Wells has thrown for 1439 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

NC State is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -540 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech an underdog at +420, and the over/under is set at 39.