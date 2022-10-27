No. 15 Utah vs. Washington State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The No. 15 Utah Utes (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) and Washington State Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) meet up in Week 9 at Gesa Field in Pullman in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

Utah is currently locked in a tight race for a spot in the Pac-12 title game right now as they’re tied with USC and UCLA for second place in the conference. Led by Cameron Rising, the Utes are still in play for a New Years Six Bowl game. This weeks match is a trap game as they go on the road in a night game.

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert is in his first year under the helm, and already has a signature win on the road at a ranked Wisconsin team. They had a near win against No. 8 Oregon, and despite the loss, he has them playing a lot better this season. This is a big spot for Dickert and his squad, if they can defeat No. 15 Utah, it means he has them moving a lot farther along than many would have expected.

Utah is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -260 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +220 underdog, and the over/under is set at 55.