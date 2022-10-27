Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

As the second day of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off, golfers have already been forced to contend with inclement weather at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. At the end of Friday’s round, there will be a cut, with approximately half of the 132-person field allowed to advance to weekend play.

The current favorite to win is American Denny McCarthy, who finished tied for seventh at the 2022 U.S. Open. His odds for the Butterfield Bermuda win are set at +1400.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBC.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups

11:48 a.m ET: Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo

11:59 a.m ET: Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Luke Donald

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Friday.