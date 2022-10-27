 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off at 6:35 a.m. ET on Friday from Port Royal Golf Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

As the second day of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off, golfers have already been forced to contend with inclement weather at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. At the end of Friday’s round, there will be a cut, with approximately half of the 132-person field allowed to advance to weekend play.

The current favorite to win is American Denny McCarthy, who finished tied for seventh at the 2022 U.S. Open. His odds for the Butterfield Bermuda win are set at +1400.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:35 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBC.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups
11:48 a.m ET: Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo
11:59 a.m ET: Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Luke Donald

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Friday.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
6:35 AM Tee No. 10 Grayson Murray Seung-Yul Noh Adam Schenk
6:40 AM Tee No. 1 C.T. Pan Camilo Villegas Brandon Wu
6:46 AM Tee No. 10 Bo Van Pelt Aaron Rai Callum Tarren
6:51 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Watney D.J. Trahan John Daly
6:57 AM Tee No. 10 Aaron Baddeley Ben Crane Chesson Hadley
7:02 AM Tee No. 1 Vaughn Taylor Tommy Gainey Robert Garrigus
7:08 AM Tee No. 10 Seamus Power Nick Taylor Tyler Duncan
7:13 AM Tee No. 1 Wesley Bryan Byeong Hun An Alex Smalley
7:19 AM Tee No. 10 Erik van Rooyen Robert Streb Richy Werenski
7:24 AM Tee No. 1 Brice Garnett Austin Cook Fabián Gómez
7:30 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Brown Jonathan Byrd Denny McCarthy
7:35 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Chappell Ben Martin Greyson Sigg
7:41 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Hank Lebioda S.H. Kim
7:46 AM Tee No. 1 Harrison Endycott Matti Schmid John VanDerLaan
7:52 AM Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Vincent Norrman Willie Mack III
7:57 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Trevor Werbylo Kim Swan
8:03 AM Tee No. 10 Brandon Matthews Kevin Roy Adrian Meronk
8:08 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Harrington Andrew Novak Michael Sims
8:14 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Yu Zecheng Dou Chandler Blanchet
8:19 AM Tee No. 1 Robby Shelton Ben Griffin Clay Feagler
8:25 AM Tee No. 10 Will Gordon Sam Stevens Palmer Jackson
8:30 AM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Brent Grant Caleb Surratt
11:15 AM Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Ricky Barnes Doug Ghim
11:20 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim D.A. Points Brian Stuard
11:26 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Long Sam Ryder Henrik Norlander
11:31 AM Tee No. 10 Cody Gribble Russell Knox Austin Smotherman
11:37 AM Tee No. 1 Sangmoon Bae Mark Hubbard Justin Lower
11:42 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Chris Stroud Greg Chalmers
11:48 AM Tee No. 1 Chad Ramey Ryan Brehm Garrick Higgo
11:53 AM Tee No. 10 J.J. Henry Sean O'Hair David Hearn
11:59 AM Tee No. 1 Lucas Glover Brian Gay Luke Donald
12:04 PM Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Stephan Jaeger Matthias Schwab
12:10 PM Tee No. 1 Jonas Blixt David Lingmerth Patrick Rodgers
12:15 PM Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer William McGirt Scott Gutschewski
12:21 PM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Sung Kang Max McGreevy
12:26 PM Tee No. 10 Bill Haas Cameron Percy Kramer Hickok
12:32 PM Tee No. 1 Harry Higgs Kyle Westmoreland Greg Koch
12:37 PM Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Carson Young Augusto Núñez
12:43 PM Tee No. 1 Nicholas Lindheim Austin Eckroat Philip Knowles
12:48 PM Tee No. 10 Thomas Detry Eric Cole James Nicholas
12:54 PM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy MJ Daffue Akshay Bhatia
12:59 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Wu Tyson Alexander Nick Jones
1:05 PM Tee No. 1 Harry Hall Tano Goya Jarryd Dillas
1:10 PM Tee No. 10 Erik Barnes Trevor Cone Aaron Jarvis

