2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

With bye weeks now in full swing, fantasy managers will have to look for viable alternatives to their absent starters more frequently than before. That can prove particularly precarious with quarterbacks in a season that has seen offenses in general struggle to replicate their productivity from the past few years.

Quarterback Starts

While Daniel Jones’ average production can paint a misleading picture, he can thrive in the right matchup. This week, the Giants draw a Seahawks defense that has allowed the 10th most points to quarterbacks on a per-game basis. Consider him a low-end fantasy starter and a decent streaming option.

The Raiders have to get their inconsistent offense back on track. The Saints have uncharacteristically struggled on defense this season as only 10 teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis. Given the matchup, Derek Carr could have more firepower this week as Darren Waller has a real chance to play after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Sits

A lot of fantasy managers still have Aaron Rodgers slated to start for their teams entering Week 8. That would represent a mistake regardless of opponent, but the Packers travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills this Sunday. With Rodgers in full “blame everyone else” mode, managers have little reason to believe a change of fortune will occur this week.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Few developments from 2022 have offered as much fun as Geno Smith’s transformation into a viable starter. That said, the Giants enter Week 8 allowing the 13th fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks and DK Metcalf appears unlikely to suit up due to a patellar injury. Fantasy managers should have better options this week.