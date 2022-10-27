3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

Injuries and byes have delivered crushing blows to innumerable fantasy rosters, and Week 8 is no exception. That means fantasy managers must consider overlooked options more heavily than before this season. Fortunately, a few key players return this week while certain matchups offer upside for those in need.

Running Back Starts

Entering Week 8, Raheem Mostert appears to have a strong grip on the lead role in the Dolphins’ backfield. Against the Lions, who have allowed the second most fantasy points to running backs on a weekly basis, he has perhaps his best chance as a breakout performance.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

After multiple delays, it seems D’Andre Swift will finally, mercifully return. The timing couldn’t look better as the Dolphins defense ranks middle of the league in points allowed to running backs. Swift, who can also threaten opponents as a pass catcher, should have a nice outing, barring a setback.

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts haven’t done much to stop opposing running backs so far in 2022, allowing the 11th most fantasy points to the position. That alone would put Brian Robinson in a nice spot by itself. However, if Indy’s QB change further stymies the offense, the Commanders’ ground attack should see extra use, further bolstering Robinson’s value this week.

Running Back Sits

With Christian McCaffrey just days into his 49ers tenure at the time of last week’s Chiefs gam, Jeff Wilson still held some genuine fantasy value. But the training wheels should come off McCaffrey this week, allowing him to take over the San Francisco backfield while Wilson returns to backup duty.

D’Onta Foreman seemed to take the lead role in the Panthers’ backfield in the wake of McCaffrey’s departure. However, Chuba Hubbard still saw plenty of touches and this week’s matchup with the Falcons — who have allowed the eighth fewest points to running backs on a per-game basis — looks far from optimal.

With each passing week, it becomes apparent how much better Khalil Herbert fits the Bears offense. That doesn’t mean David Montgomery lacks fantasy value at this stage, but the Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys doesn’t bode well for anyone.