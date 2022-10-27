Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football on October 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Will the Buccaneers find their footing after a pair of bad losses, or will Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens to a crucial victory?

We’ll take a look at our picks and best bets for the Ravens vs. Bucs in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Ravens -1

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: BAL -115 / TB -105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bucs +1

This is a difficult game to handicap. The Bucs haven’t instilled much confidence in the past few weeks, and that’s sugarcoating it. On the other hand, the Ravens have had a tumultuous season clouded with inconsistencies and blown leads.

So what gives? The Bucs are in a buy-low spot at home with their backs against the wall. Tampa’s defense is still very good, and it’s only a matter of time until Tom Brady and company get things humming on offense. You better believe the Bucs will be doing everything in their power to bounce back on Thursday.

Over/under: Under 45.5

This game will be decided on the defensive side of the ball. You could argue that Tampa Bay has the advantage in that category, which is why we are taking them against the spread.

Neither of these offenses have looked great in recent weeks, and this contest has the makings of a 20-17 slugfest. Throw in the shortened week of preparation, and it seems likely that this game will fall Under 45.5 total points.

Player prop: Cade Otton, Over 28.5 receiving yards (-120)

Cameron Brate will not play for Tampa on Thursday. That elevates Otton to the TE1 spot with a Hall-of-Fame quarterback throwing his way. Otton has performed well in that role this season, piling up 43 and 64 receiving yards respectively in his last two games without Brate. There’s a good chance he finishes within that range on Thursday.