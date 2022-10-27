2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

The bye weeks have made fielding an effective roster more difficult for fantasy managers, especially at the wideout position. As always, savvy managers will look to the matchups for their best opportunities to overcome the mid-season hurdles.

Wide receiver starts

The Steelers cannot stop opposing wide receivers this season. Only the Falcons have allowed more fantasy points on a per-game basis entering Week 8. A.J. Brown should get the lion’s share of the targets, but DeVonta Smith shouldn’t finish far behind. This could end up Smith’s best fantasy outing since Week 3 against the Commanders.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Speaking of the Commanders, they haven’t done much to slow receivers either. Michael Pittman Jr. draws their defense at home. The Colts’ quarterback change could throw a bit of a wrench into his production, but new starter Sam Ehlinger should target Pittman often.

Wide receiver sits

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Scary Terry had a nice outing last week, but the Colts have done a stellar job putting a roof over opposing passing games. Only the Broncos have yielded fewer fantasy points to wide receivers. McLaurin still has value as a FLEX but look elsewhere for a WR2.

The Packers’ passing game has looked like a mess all season. That seems extremely unlikely to change in time for Sunday night’s prime-time matchup with the Bills. Allen Lazard left last week’s game with a shoulder injury. While he could still play this Sunday, look elsewhere for your receiver needs.