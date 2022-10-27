2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

As always, tight ends present challenges for fantasy managers. Injuries and the arrival of byes haven’t helped matters, making the position increasingly difficult to navigate. As such, betting on upside and matchups remains the move, though some exceptions apply.

Tight End Starts

Until the return of DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz looked like the most dependable piece of the Cardinals’ passing game. One off week shouldn’t change his outlook, however. He draws a favorable matchup with the Vikings defense that hasn’t done well against tight ends so far in 2022.

The 49ers defense has played well all season, but the unit has looked a bit more mortal against tight ends. That could open up some opportunities for Tyler Higbee who returns fresh off the bye. If managers in your league left him available on the waiver wire, use this opportunity to snatch him up.

Tight End Sits

Right now, no one associated with the Packers offense not named Aaron Jones holds much fantasy value. Robert Tonyan could score given Green Bay’s lack of healthy alternatives in the receiving corps, but the Bills defense hasn’t given up a single touchdown to tight ends this season.

The possibility exists that Darren Waller, who has battled a hamstring injury in recent weeks, doesn’t return this week. Even if he does, this looks like a difficult matchup for him. Give Waller a week to show he has fully returned before relying on him to overcome a Saints defense that has allowed the third fewest fantasy points to tight ends.