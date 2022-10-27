Best bets to win World Series MVP in Phillies vs. Astros

There is no shortage of realistic MVP candidates for this year’s World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros each have a lot of stars on their roster. Let’s take a look at some of the more appealing MVP lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Series MVP picks

Jose Altuve, +1400

Altuve, one of the best performers in postseason history, finally snapped his 0-for-25 slump with a double in ALCS Game 3 against the Yankees. He then reached base three times in Game 4. Is he getting hot at the right time? There are seven players who have shorter MVP odds right now on DK Sportsbook. There’s a lot of value to be had here with a player who has hit the second-most homers in MLB postseason history.

Jeremy Pena, +1700

Since MLB started handing out League Championship Series MVP Awards in each league in 1980, only seven players have been named LCS and World Series MVP in the same year. Will Pena be No. 8? He would also be the second rookie ever to pull off the trick, following Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez in 1997. Nothing seems to phase this 25-year-old shortstop, who was the hero in ALDS Game 3 before taking his game to another level in the ALCS.

Bryce Harper, +650

As long as the four days off between games don’t cool down Harper’s bat, there’s a good chance he will win this award. That’s why he is tied with Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez atop the odds board at DK Sportsbook. Harper has posted an OPS better than 1.000 in each of Philadelphia’s three playoff rounds so far. If he does that again and the Phillies win this series, he will add this honor to sit alongside his two NL MVP trophies.

Zack Wheeler +1700

Aaron Nola (+1600) has slightly better odds, but there is no argument as to whom the Phillies’ best starting pitcher has been this month. Wheeler has allowed a scant .329 opponents’ OPS through four postseason outings. If this becomes a long series and Wheeler puts up two dominant starts, he could really pay off with this line.