2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

Fantasy managers have plenty of familiarity with streaming D/STs, and Week 8 offers plenty to choose from (and a few to avoid). As usual, focus on recent trendlines and matchups to guide decisions on which ones to roll with this weekend.

D/ST Starts

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts DST hasn’t looked stellar this season. However, it doesn’t need to do all that much to take advantage of a favorable matchup with the Commanders. Only eight teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing DSTs than Washington, and All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has a good chance of making his return this week.

Take out the clear outlier performance against the Chiefs and the Titans DST looks like a pretty compelling option for fantasy managers. That lone would garner consideration, but Tennessee also draws the Texans in Week 8. Few teams have allowed more fantasy production to opposing DSTs than Houston (13th most on a per-game basis).

D/ST Sits

The Seahawks defense has handled its business much better than the talent on paper would suggest. Still, a matchup with the Giants doesn’t look favorable as only 10 teams have allowed fewer fantasy points on a weekly basis to DSTs to this point in the season.

While the Packers offense looked like a disaster, the defense had a quality game, recording a pick-six and nearly scoring again on a play negated by a penalty away from the ball. However, whatever momentum the unit generated last week seems unlikely to carry into Week 8 as the deadly Bills offense awaits.