2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 8 fantasy football

Picking the right fantasy kicker is somewhat of a fool’s errand. The position carries high volatility as the output relies almost entirely on a completely different unit of the team to produce scoring opportunities. Accordingly, while fantasy managers can review matchups, that will only provide so much help.

Kicker Starts

With Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup and perhaps with less rust to shake off, the Dolphins should produce more scoring opportunities than they did for a three-week stretch. That, along with the weatherless conditions of Ford Field, bode well for Sanders to produce a nice stat line in Week 8.

Until further notice, bet big against the struggling defense and special-teams units of the Packers. Only eight teams have allowed more fantasy points to kickers on a per-game basis entering Week 8 than Green Bay. Tyler Bass gets to kick at home coming off a bye week, all of which bodes well for his production on Sunday.

Kicker Sits

Though Chris Boswell has put together a nice fantasy season so far, no team has allowed fewer points to opposing kickers than the Eagles entering Week 8. That, along with Philly’s home-field advantage, suggests that fantasy managers should look at other options for their roster this weekend.

Similar to Boswell’s situation, McManus has done well so far in 2022 from a fantasy perspective. The matchup with Jacksonville just presents more hurdles than most as the Jaguars have allowed the fifth fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers to this point in the season.