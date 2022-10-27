Tom Brady start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have really struggled so far this season. Every week it seems like there's a new video of Brady yelling at his teammates on the sideline. This is an extremely important game that could decide what this team does for the rest of the year. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Through seven games this season, Brady has thrown for 1,942 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. Their offense just looks stale. Turnovers clearly aren't the issue as Brady has thrown just one interception this season. It’s been shocking to see their offensive struggles and the lack of red zone success has been odd as well. Tampa Bay is scoring touchdowns just 47.37% of the time when in red zone. That ranks 27th in the NFL.

The Ravens' passing defense has had its struggles, but they have improved as the season has gone on. They’re also getting much more pressure than last season which has been talked about a ton in Baltimore. The Ravens are allowing 261.3 passing yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, quarterbacks are scoring 20.2 points per game which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In season-long fantasy, Tom Brady is a start as he’s likely the best QB on your roster.