Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Leonard Fournette has been streaky so far this season in fantasy football. A big reason for that is the Buccaneers' offensive struggles and that has forced them to throw the ball later in the game. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Nobody expected the Buccaneers' offense to have the struggles that they’re having. Fournette has had a few big fantasy weeks, but he’s also had some quiet weeks like this past week where he scored less than five fantasy points. This year, he has 103 carries for 362 yards and a touchdown. He also has 34 receptions for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens' run defense has been much better than their passing defense. By DraftKings fantasy points, they’re allowing 19.9 points per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. They’re allowing 105.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. They're coming off a matchup with one of the best running backs in the NFL, Nick Chubb, and they allowed 93 rushing yards to him. I think Leonard Fournette scores at least one touchdown this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Fournette should start.