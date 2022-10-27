Mike Evans start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Just like the majority of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s been an up-and-down season for Mike Evans. Since Week 4, he hasn’t caught a touchdown pass. That shouldn’t last forever. Expect Mike Evans and Tom Brady to start having some success soon. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

On the season, Evans has 33 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off a matchup against the Panthers where he caught nine passes on 15 targets for 96 yards. He also dropped an easy touchdown which we don’t usually see from him. If he would’ve caught that, he would've been one of the top fantasy receivers from the week. Evans has had some success against the Ravens in his career.

The Ravens have had major struggles stopping the pass this season. They have improved as the season has gone on, however. With new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, it was expected it would take their secondary some time to get used to the new defense. They’re allowing opposing wide receivers to score 31.6 fantasy points per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. If Mike Evans is healthy, I would expect him to have a decent game.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Evans should start.