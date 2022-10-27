Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Chris Godwin has looked fresh since returning from injury this season. The Buccaneers need him to step up a bit, however. They’ve had major struggles offensively and are in an extremely important game this week. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

This season, Godwin has 29 receptions for 293 yards. In their loss to Carolina last week, Godwin had seven receptions on 13 targets for 43 yards. The majority of passes Godwin catches are underneath and the Ravens have struggled a bit stopping that this season. He’s yet to catch a touchdown this season, but this could be a week where we see him get his first.

Under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens' passing defense has struggled. That’s not unusual as it takes guys time to learn the new defense. They have actually improved as the weeks have gone on. They’re allowing opposing wide receivers to score 31.6 fantasy points per game which ranks 27th in the NFL. Matchups will be interesting this week as Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters have looked great over the past few weeks.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Godwin should sit. Although the Ravens have had some struggles stopping short passes, Mike Evans should have the better game between the two top receivers.