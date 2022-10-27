Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Ravens' offense got a much-needed boost when Gus Edwards returned from the IR this past week. With JK Dobbins out, Edwards will be getting the majority of the carries in the next few weeks. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

It was shocking to see Edwards available in a majority of fantasy leagues, but everybody has been picking him up on the waiver wire in the past few days. In his first game back this weekend, Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards runs hard and always pushes forward for extra yards. He’s a big running back and is tough to tackle.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rushing defense has actually struggled this season. They’re allowing 118.3 rushing yards per game. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 16.5 points to running backs which ranks 6th in the NFL. Against the Panthers this past week, they allowed D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to rush for 181 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. This looks like the Ravens' rushing attack could have a ton of success.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Edwards should start.