Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens now sit at 4-3 on the season after a narrow 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Kenyan Drake had his quietest game of the season as most of the spoils went to fellow RB Gus Edwards in the win, but Drake will hope to improve on that performance when the Ravens face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Kenyan Drake ran the ball 11 times for just five yards and missed his only target in the Week 7 win over the Browns. Drake was instrumental in the Week 6 loss to the Giants, notching 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, but Week 7 saw him take a backseat to Gus Edwards. His longest run of the day was four yards, meaning he only totaled one extra yard through 10 more carries. The trend should continue as Edwards (knee) takes the reins in the backfield after missing the entirety of the 2021 season and the first six weeks of this season. Drake’s workload will drop off significantly with Edwards back in the mix.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Kenyan Drake is best left on the bench in Week 8 and beyond as long as Gus Edwards is healthy.