Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, thanks to a fourth-quarter field goal from Justin Tucker that ultimately put the game out of reach even after Cleveland’s final touchdown. Rashod Bateman (foot) led the team in receptions as he made his return, and he’ll look to put in a better performance in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Bateman was a late addition to the team’s injury report on Tuesday. If Bateman is healthy and active, should you start him on a short week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman caught 4-of-5 targets for 42 yards in the win over the Browns after being sidelined for two weeks with a foot injury. The entirety of the Ravens’ offense struggled, as QB Lamar Jackson only completed nine passes on the day and both of their touchdowns came on the ground by way of RB Gus Edwards. In the face of tough defense, Bateman led the team in receptions and tied with Devin Duvernay to lead the team in receiving yards. All things considered, it was a decent performance from Bateman as he hauled in nearly half of Baltimore’s nine receptions on the day.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Ravens face off against the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 8, a team that’s allowed an average of 190 passing yards per game from opposing offenses. Rashod Bateman should be a decent flex play or a WR3 in deeper leagues in Week 8 ... if he plays.