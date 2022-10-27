Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a narrow 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, bringing them to 4-3 on the season as they sit at the top of the AFC North. Devin Duvernay was unable to find the end zone for the fourth straight week, but he’ll look to put in a better performance in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay caught 2-of-3 targets for 42 yards in the Week 7 win, bringing in just 6.2 PPR fantasy points, his third-lowest total of the season. It was a rough week for the Ravens’ passing game as a whole, as they only completed nine passes against the Bucs. Duvernay is looking to get back to his early season form when he scored three touchdowns in his first three games but hasn’t been able to get in the end zone again since the Week 3 win over the Patriots. Tampa Bay has allowed an average of 190 passing yards per game from their opponents, good for No. 6 in the league, so the Ravens offense may have another rough outing in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Duvernay hasn’t been able to bring much fantasy value from receiving alone as he’s been fairly touchdown-dependent throughout the season. Week 5 saw him score 12.8 PPR fantasy points, but his three rushing attempts for 24 yards were the boost needed to push him into double digits. Leave Devin Duvernay on the bench in Week 8.