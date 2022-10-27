F1 schedule: Mexican Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

F1 is headed to Mexico City this weekend and Max Verstappen looks to set the single-season wins record when he runs on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Sunday.

The 2022 Mexico Grand Prix is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, and is preceded by two days of practice and qualifying. The drivers will hit the track on Friday for practice at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. They’ll follow that up on Saturday with practice at 1 p.m. and qualifying at 4 p.m. All four events are currently scheduled to air on ESPNEWS, while Sunday’s race will air on ESPN.

If you won’t be in front of a television, you can watch online via a live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen won last week’s United States Grand Prix to secure his 13th win of the season. That moved him into a tie with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the single-season record. He can set the record with a win at the Mexico Grand Prix, the Brazilian Grand Prix, or the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to close out the season.

Coming into race week, the Dutchman is installed at -175 to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez (+380) and Charles Leclerc (+550) follow as they do battle for second place in the points race. Verstappen claimed the points total at the Japanese Grand Prix, but the competition is fierce for second and third place.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Mexican Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 28

2 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

5 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 29

1 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

4 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 30

4 p.m. — Mexican Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN