Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix

F1 is headed to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City this weekend for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen heads into the race as the defending champion and the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 odds.

There is a chance of some rain in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, which could impact qualifying and the race. But any inclement weather is looking fairly light for the time-being. It should not have too much of an impact on qualifying or the race.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend in Mexico City, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 28

Hi 79°, Low 54°: Mainly cloudy, 6 mph NNE winds with 15 mph gusts

2:00 p.m. ET: Practice 1

5:00 p.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, October 29

Hi 76°, Low 53°: Turning cloudy with a shower in the afternoon (61% chance of precipitation), 6 mph WNW winds with 20 mph gusts

1:00 p.m. ET: Practice 3

4:00 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, October 30

Hi 76°, Low 52°: Sunny to partly cloudy with a shower in spots in the afternoon (55% chance of precipitation), 6 mph ENE winds with 15 mph gusts

4:00 p.m. ET: Mexico Grand Prix (71 laps, 189.738 miles)