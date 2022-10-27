Virginia Tech vs. No. 24 NC State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week

The Virginia Tech Hokies and No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack meet up in Week 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Wolf Pack are expected to win this one relatively easily according to the oddsmakers, but the quarterback position will be one to watch for NC State.

NC State (5-2, 1-2 ACC) was off last week but struggled offensively in the Syracuse Orange in a 24-9 loss in its last time out. This was the Wolf Pack’s first game without starting QB Devin Leary, who is out for the rest of the season, and Charleston Southern transfer Jack Chambers completed 18-of-30 passes for 160 yards, and he rushed for 58 yards on 19 attempts. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) lost four straight games and will look to turn things around in the final five games of the first season with head coach Brent Pry in charge.

NC State is a 13.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -540 moneyline odds, making Virginia Tech a +420 underdog. The over/under is set at 39.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State

Date: October 27th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.