No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The No. 14 Utah Utes and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 9 at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Utes had the bye week to enjoy a huge win and will look to keep things rolling on the road Thursday night.

Utah (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) converted on a 4th-and-goal situation from the 1-yard line and used a two-point conversion to beat the USC Trojans 43-42, giving them their first loss of the Lincoln Riley era. Cameron Rising threw for 415 yards with two touchdowns as the Utes appear to be one of the contenders for a Pac-12 title down the stretch. Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) is also coming off a bye but lost consecutive games including a 24-10 loss to the Oregon State Beavers as Cameron Ward threw for 345 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Utah is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

Utah vs. Washington State

Date: October 27th

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.