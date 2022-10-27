Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Astros in Game 1 of the World Series

It’s finally here! The 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET on Friday. Game 1 from Houston’s Minute Maid Park will be aired on FOX. These teams actually met during the final week of the regular season, with Houston winning two out of three games at home. RHP Aaron Nola will get the Game 1 start for Philadelphia. The Astros will hand the ball to ace Justin Verlander.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Phillies vs. Astros, World Series Game 1 moneyline odds

PHI: +140

HOU: -165

While many will be interested to see how Nola performs for the first time on this big stage, this game will ultimately hinge on the performance of Justin Verlander. The presumptive AL Cy Young Award winner was hit hard by the Mariners in ALDS Game 1 and was lucky to come away with a no-decision after permitting six runs. He then got out of some early jams versus the Yankees in ALCS Game 1 before settling in and dominating over six innings. He struck out 11 and gave up one run. He handled the Phillies with ease earlier this month (five innings, no hits, 10 K’s). If he’s pitching like that — or anywhere close to it — Houston will stroll to victory Friday. Nola was very effective against the Astros during that same regular-season series, notching 6.2 shutout innings in a Philadelphia victory. The edge in this game, however, should go to Verlander and the experienced Astros who are in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. Manager Dusty Baker is in his 12th postseason while the Phillies’ Rob Thomson is in his first. That difference could prove crucial when this game reaches the bullpens in the later innings and when the impact of every decision is magnified. This should be a close, relatively low-scoring contest, but ride with the Astros in Game 1. A win would give them the longest winning streak by any MLB team ever to begin the postseason.

Pick: Houston -165