Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Nets on Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets Thursday with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is airing on NBA TV. Will the Nets bounce back following an underwhelming 1-3 start to the season or will Luka Doncic power the Mavericks to a victory?

The Mavericks step in as 2.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 225.

Mavericks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2.5

The Nets are in a tough spot here. They aren’t playing well, dropping three of their first four games this season. Brooklyn also played at Milwaukee last night and lost 110-99, so this is a quick turnaround.

The Mavericks are only 1-2 on the season, but their two losses were by a total of four points. Dallas checks into this game rested and motivated to avenge those close calls. The addition of Christian Wood in the frontcourt has been a crucial move for the Mavs and it should pay dividends in this game.

Over/Under: Under 225

Yes, there will be plenty of scorers on the court from both sides. However, the Mavericks play at one of the slowest paces in the NBA and that’s good for taking under 225. All but one Dallas game has gone under 225 total points this season and that was when the Mavs broke out for 137 points against Memphis. Don’t expect that tonight.