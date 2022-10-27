Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Warriors on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors will host the Miami Heat on Thursday with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. This game is part of NBA TV’s doubleheader Thursday. Miami checks into this game with a 2-3 record while the Warriors are 2-2 on the season.

The Warriors are 6.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.

Heat vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +6.5

Going against the Warriors in the Chase Center is not for the faint of heart. However, Miami has enough talent to keep Golden State under wraps and make this a close game. You better believe the Heat will try to slow things down, limit transition buckets, and play gritty defense. That was a successful strategy for them last season, as Miami ranked second in defensive efficiency and second in opponent three point shooting percentage last year. Take the Heat to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 227

These two picks are correlated. If Miami keeps it close, then it’s probably because the Heat didn’t let Golden State find its groove. The Heat will do everything in their power to slow this game down and make it a gritty matchup without a ton of scoring. They could be successful in that approach as well, as all five Miami games have gone under 227 total points this year.