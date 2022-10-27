NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, October 27

We’ve only got four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means value plays could be a bit harder to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,600

Kennard is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season with 26.0 DKFP against the Thunder. The Clippers play Oklahoma City again Thursday and Kawhi Leonard is once again out. That opens up more minutes and shots for Kennard, who remains one of the top marksmen in the NBA.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,700

The Nets are going to be without Seth Curry and Joe Harris Thursday, which opens up big minutes for O’Neale on the wing. He’s not going to get a ton of shots, but the ones he gets are likely to be high quality. The forward can also grab some rebounds and play solid defense, leading to a good all-around fantasy effort.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $4,100

Bullock had two great games before throwing up a stinker against the Pelicans in his last outing. With the Nets coming off a game Wednesday, they might be slower to close out and recover defensively. That favors Bullock, who is shooting 40% from deep despite going 1-6 against New Orleans in his most recent contest.