Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, October 27

Even though there are only four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of strong player props for bettors to target. Here’s some props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 30.5 points vs. Kings (-125)

Morant has been on fire to begin the season, averaging 35.3 points per game. He’s coming off a 38-point game against the Nets and has gone over this line in the last three games. The Kings aren’t exactly a defensive juggernaut, so look for Morant to keep dominating early in the season.

Christian Wood over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (-125)

The Mavericks have got to like what they’re seeing from Wood so far. The forward is delivering excellent numbers off the bench and is shooting 61.5% from behind the arc. Wood has made at least one triple in each game and has gone over this line twice. The Nets are coming off a game Wednesday, so their defensive effort might be a step slower than usual. That’s enough for Wood, especially when he’s shooting at this clip, to snag a couple three-pointers Thursday night.

Tre Mann over 2.5 assists vs. Clippers (-150)

Mann has gone over this number in the last three games and is set to get heavy minutes again Thursday with Josh Giddey out. The second-year guard is more of a scorer and shooter, but he should be able to deliver at least three assists Thursday.