Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews is listed as questionable to play on Thursday Night Football vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Andrews is dealing with a knee injury and was held out of practice due to the short week. Andrews was able to play through the injury in Week 7 vs. the Browns. We break down the impact of Andrews’ status heading into TNF.

Fantasy football implications

Andrews was able to play last week so there’s a chance he’s active. He was held without a catch on two targets vs. Cleveland, which isn’t encouraging. Andrews has been one of the top TEs in fantasy football this season with 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns, the Ravens leading receiver.

If Andrews is sidelined, it may be a breakout game for TE Isaiah Likely. He’s been used sparingly this season, recording 10 catches for 104 yards. He had one catch for 16 yards last week vs. the Browns. Likely becomes a great replacement for Andrews in season-long and is a solid play in the Showdown contest on DraftKings. Likely becomes even more appealing if WR Rashod Bateman, who is questionable as well, is also ruled out.

If Andrews is OK and active, we have to assume he’ll see the same amount of snaps as last week, which feels more like an anomaly than Andrews being held back by the injury. You could take the cautious route and bench Andrews on TNF if he busts again. Andrews could also go for 100+ and a TD. It’s a tough situation. If you think your team can get by, playing it safe and benching Andrews may be the play. If you need a big game out of him, roll the dice.