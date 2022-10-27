Gus Edwards injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 8 of the NFL season will get started on Thursday, October 27. As we hope for another good Thursday Night Football game, we turn to the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens are coming off a close home win against the Cleveland Browns. In the victory, running back Gus Edwards suffered a knee injury that has lingered into this week. Edwards was a limited practice participant on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Fantasy football implications

Edwards was activated off the PUP list ahead of last week’s game against the Browns. He immediately jumped into the starting running back role as JK Dobbins was added to IR. Edwards ended with 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted once in the passing game but didn’t bring it in. Even though he isn’t used as a dual-threat back, Edwards should see the bulk of the running back carries.

The Buccaneers' defense is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While it doesn’t seem like a good matchup, the Tampa Bay D just gave up 181 yards and a touchdown to the tandem of Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman. If Edwards is active, you will start him in your Week 8 fantasy football matchups. If he ends up being ruled inactive, Kenyan Drake would be the presumed starting running back, but it could be more of a committee at that point.