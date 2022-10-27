Rashod Bateman injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Week 8 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 27. As we have our fingers crossed for another good Thursday Night Football game, we turn to the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens are coming off a close home win against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore has a lengthy injury report, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury. He was given a rest day on Monday and then didn’t practice on Tuesday. Bateman was able to log full practice participation on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Bateman has played in five games this season and has 15 receptions on 27 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He is securely the second receiving option for quarterback Lamar Jackson behind only tight end Mark Andrews. The Tampa Bay defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. I think that the Baltimore offense will be able to be effective on the ground, which will help open up the passing game.

If Bateman is active, you can start him in this matchup. If he sits, the prime beneficiary would be Devin Duvernay, but he isn’t more than a value DFS play with upside. He is too risky for a fantasy football lineup spot with 28 other teams left to play this week.