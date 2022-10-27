Astros rotation for 2022 World Series vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros had one of the best starting rotations in MLB during the regular season. They led baseball in strikeouts and ranked second among all teams in ERA, WHIP and opponents’ batting average. Not much has changed during the playoffs as Houston’s starters have recorded a 2.77 ERA. They have a wealth of quality starting pitchers who are ready to attack the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, which begins Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET. Here is how the Astros will line up their rotation through the first four games of the series.

Astros starting pitchers

Game 1: RHP Justin Verlander

Game 2: LHP Framber Valdez (not confirmed)

Game 3: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (not confirmed)

Game 4: RHP Cristian Javier (not confirmed)

Verlander rebounded from a poor ALDS outing to throw a dominant six innings in Game 1 of the ALCS. He will win his third AL Cy Young after this season and will start Game 1 of the World Series on eight days of rest.

The 28-year-old Valdez proved his postseason bona fides with an amazing eight-inning start during the 2021 ALCS. He tossed seven scoreless innings against the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS last week.

McCullers is still remembered for his amazing four-inning relief appearance to close out the 2017 ALCS. He’s posted a 1.66 ERA over his past four postseason starts.

The 25-year-old Javier has been fantastic in the playoffs since 2020 and has taken his game to another level this year. Dating back to the regular season, he has allowed only eight hits and one earned run over his past 29.2 innings pitched.