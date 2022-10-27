Virginia Tech vs. No. 23 NC State picks and best bets for Week 9 ACC matchup

The NC State Wolfpack (5-2) hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-5) on Thursday evening with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. NC State has struggled without starting quarterback Devin Leary, who started strong but is out for the season with a torn pectoral. The Wolfpack may be out of ACC contention entirely barring a few miracles.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Virginia Tech: No. 88 overall, No. 115 offense, No. 41 defense
NC State: No. 41 overall, No. 82 offense, No. 12 defense
Injury update
Virginia Tech
WR Stephen Gosnell - Probable (head)
RB Keshawn King - Questionable (undisclosed)
NC State
WR Anthony Smith - Doubtful (Undisclosed)
TE Trent Pennix - Probable (wrist)
QB Devin Leary - Out for season (shoulder)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Virginia Tech: 2-5 ATS
NC State: 2-5 ATS
Total
Virginia Tech: Over 1-6
NC State: Over 3-4
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Virginia Tech: No. 53 overall, No. 66 offense, No. 21 defense
NC State: No. 32 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 34 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: NC State -13.5
Total: 39
Moneyline: NC State -540, Va. Tech +420
Opening line: NC State -13.5
Opening total: 40
Weather
60 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 5 MPH wind
The Pick
Under 39
Both of these teams have been very strong defensively this year while struggling with offensive production — NC State, in particular, has not found the same success with their backup as they did with Leary. I think that this becomes a field-goal heavy game as both teams lean on defensive brute force rather than offensive prowess to win.