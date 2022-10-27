No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State picks and best bets for Week 9 Pac-12 matchup

The Utah Utes (5-2) head north to Pullman to face the Washington State Cougars (4-3) as Pac-12 play continues to heat up. Utah is in position to grab one of the championship spots if they win out, and that journey begins on Thursday night with kickoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Utah: No. 11 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 42 defense
Washington State: No. 47 overall, No. 76 offense, No. 25 defense
Injury update
Utah
TE Thomas Yassmin - GTD (head)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Utah: 4-3 ATS
Washington State: 4-3 ATS
Total
Utah: Over 5-2
Washington State: Over 1-6
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense
Washington State: No. 73 overall, No. 72 offense, No. 75 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Utah -7
Total: 55
Moneyline: Utah -255, Washington State +215
Opening line: Utah -7
Opening total: 55
Weather
42 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain
The Pick
Utah -7
The Utes are coming off a huge win over a very good USC team and are ready to fight for their spot in the Pac-12 championship race. While the Cougars boast a highly-ranked defense, Utah QB Cameron Rising has only been improving in the past weeks, and should be able to push some extra yardage with his arm and his legs. Utah to cover.