No. 14 Utah vs. Washington State picks and best bets for Week 9 Pac-12 matchup

The Utah Utes (5-2) head north to Pullman to face the Washington State Cougars (4-3) as Pac-12 play continues to heat up. Utah is in position to grab one of the championship spots if they win out, and that journey begins on Thursday night with kickoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah: No. 11 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 42 defense

Washington State: No. 47 overall, No. 76 offense, No. 25 defense

Injury update

Utah

TE Thomas Yassmin - GTD (head)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah: 4-3 ATS

Washington State: 4-3 ATS

Total

Utah: Over 5-2

Washington State: Over 1-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense

Washington State: No. 73 overall, No. 72 offense, No. 75 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -7

Total: 55

Moneyline: Utah -255, Washington State +215

Opening line: Utah -7

Opening total: 55

Weather

42 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Utah -7

The Utes are coming off a huge win over a very good USC team and are ready to fight for their spot in the Pac-12 championship race. While the Cougars boast a highly-ranked defense, Utah QB Cameron Rising has only been improving in the past weeks, and should be able to push some extra yardage with his arm and his legs. Utah to cover.