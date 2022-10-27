Kawhi Leonard, Josh Giddey, Ben Simmons headline NBA injury report for Thursday, October 27

It’s a small Thursday slate in the NBA with just four games, headlined by NBATV’s doubleheader featuring Mavericks-Nets and Heat-Warriors. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: October 27

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - questionable

Hardaway Jr. is progressing from this injury and would be a welcome addition to Dallas’ rotation. If he can’t go, Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie will continue to see big minutes for the Mavericks.

Seth Curry (ankle) - OUT

Ben Simmons (back) probable

Curry continues to sit with ankle issues, while Simmons apparently tweaked his back in Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks. The guard says he plans to play Thursday, but anything can happen at this point when it comes to Simmons. Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and Royce O’Neale would be in line for more playing time if Simmons decides to sit.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) OUT

Paul George (illness) probable

Leonard has already been ruled out but the Clippers will get George back. LA’s wing players like Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should continue to see decent minutes, making them strong value adds in DFS lineups.

Josh Giddey (ankle) OUT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) TBD

Giddey is out while Gilgeous-Alexander’s hip might cause some late issues. In any case, Tre Mann looks like the value add from Oklahoma City this season.

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

John Konchar (shoulder) questionable

Konchar was a starter for Memphis while Dillon Brooks got right. If he’s out of the rotation, look for the Grizzlies to give David Roddy and Jake LaRavia some additional minutes.