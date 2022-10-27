Everything You Need to Know about Reignmakers UFC Ahead of UFC 281

Introduction to the “Weigh-In” Phase

UFC Contests Will Begin for UFC 281!

UFC 281 will constitute our first contests within our “Weigh-in” phase of Reignmakers UFC. During this sneak peek period, only CORE and RARE contests will be available, and Heatwave set cards, UFC 281 Gilded cards and cards from UFC 281 event packs will be playable in either of those game formats. Beginning in 2023, contest formats will expand, but this phase will allow early adopters to get their first taste of what Reignmakers UFC action will look like.

How the Contests Will Work

Scoring

Reignmakers UFC scoring will work the exact same as the DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

All lineups will feature a captain. Whichever fighter users place in their captain spot will receive a 1.5x bonus for all statistics accrued. Our DFS product has an entire page dedicated to MMA Captain Mode if looking for more information.

Contest Rarity Requirements

All Reignmakers cards have a series of properties associated with them, and these properties impact the way you play the game.

Card rarity is the most commonly used property to gate contests. Every contest will have rarity rules tied to entry.

The rarity requirements needed from Reignmakers UFC cards for the CORE and RARE contests for UFC 281 are shown below:

Note: Captains must be at the rarity tier of the contest or higher so a RARE contest requires a captain to be at least of the RARE tier.

Contest Fighter Requirements

Rosters are considered eligible as long as they include five (5) fighters scheduled to fight from a given event. No duplicate fighters are allowed. If a user owns multiple fighter cards of the same fighter, they may be used in separate lineups but not within the same lineup. (I.e. Israel Adesanya cannot be rostered twice within the same five (5) fighter lineup.)

Contest Types for UFC 281 and UFC 282

Both UFC 281 and UFC 282 contests will be included in the “Weigh-in” phase of the Reignmakers UFC product, which is a soft launch to the product. One CORE contest and one RARE contest will be available each week and rosters can be filled by fighters from either Heatwave or UFC 281/UFC 282 Event Packs.

Prizing

UFC 281 contests will include a RARE contest with $50,000 in cash prizes and a CORE contest with $50,000 in cash prizes.

Pack Price and Odds of Getting CORE vs. RARE

The cost of a UFC 281 Event Pack will be $49.99, and each pack will guarantee users one (1) RARE tier fighter and four (4) CORE tier fighters. Only the 28 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 281 will be included in the pack pool.

Each fighter in UFC 281 packs will have 300 CORE editions and 75 RARE editions, equating to 8,400 total CORE tier cards and 2,100 total RARE tier cards within the pack pool.

How to Build Your Lineup

UFC 281 Event Packs

Event packs will be an ongoing theme for Reignmakers UFC, as they will be available for purchase in anticipation of every Pay-Per-View and UFC Fight Night, beginning in 2023. During our “Weigh-In” phase, packs will be scarcer, as there will be a more limited choice of contest offerings (only CORE and RARE rarity tiers).

Packs will consist of CORE and RARE tier NFTs for all 28 fighters scheduled to fight on UFC 281:

UFC 281 Fighters Fighter Fighter Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira Carla Esparza Zhang Weili Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler Frankie Edgar Chris Gutierrez Daniel Hooker Claudio Puelles Brad Riddell Renato Carneiro Dominick Reyes Ryan Spann Erin Blanchfield Molly McCann Andre Petroski Wellington Turman Matt Frevola Ottman Azaitar Karolina Kowalkiewicz Silvana Juarez Michael Trizano Seungwoo Choi Julio Arce Montel Jackson Carlos Ulberg Nicolae Negumereanu

UFC 281 Fighter Card Utility

All fighters within UFC 281 fighter packs are scheduled to fight at UFC 281 and are eligible to roster within UFC 281 contests. Additionally, these can be rostered in any contest until the end of the 2023 season in which the given fighter takes part in a fight.

Heatwave Holders Will Get Priority Access to UFC 281 Drop on November 5

All holders of Heatwave cards will receive early, priority access to purchase a UFC 281 Event Pack starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 5. Remaining inventory will ultimately open up to the public at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 5. With only 2,100 packs available for the event, supplies will go fast, so make sure to pick up a Heatwave card for your best chance at a pack!

FAQ

Can I Play ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER Tier Player Cards in CORE and RARE contests?

Yes, any of these rarities can be played in CORE or RARE contests, including at captain spots. RARE tier contests require at least two (2) RARE tier rarity player cards or higher so ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER all qualify. ELITE, LEGENDARY, or REIGNMAKER Tier Player Cards will score the same as CORE and RARE Tier Player Cards, though.

Will there be ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests in the future?

Yes, DraftKings anticipates that beginning in 2023, Reignmakers UFC contests will be offered at all rarity levels. The “Weigh-in” phase will provide an opportunity for Heatwave holders to potentially use their previously purchased fighters in 2022 contests (assuming they are scheduled), as well as being eligible to use these cards throughout 2023.

How Do I Dictate Which Fighter I Start in the Captain Spot?

There is a designated captain spot within rosters. Any fighter placed in the captain spot will have their score multiplied by 1.5x.

What Happens if a Fighter is Removed from the Card or Their Fight is Canceled?

The fighter will receive a “0” but will still be eligible to be played within UFC 281 contests. A lineup with a scratched fighter included would still be eligible for payouts.

Can I Start Fighters In Lineup Spots that are Not Scheduled to Fight in UFC 281?

No, fighters who are not on the UFC 281 card are ineligible to be played in UFC 281 contests. Fighters are defined as “on the card” if they are listed in DraftKings’ draftable pool.

