Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs for 3rd, 6th round picks

The Chiefs add WR depth and an exciting playmaker when healthy

By Chet Gresham
Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Panthers 19-16. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded a 3rd round pick and a 6th round pick for second-year Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, per Jordan Schultz. The Chiefs get a lot of untapped ability in Toney, but it has mostly gone untapped due to injuries. Toney is currently dealing with his second hamstring injury of the season.

Toney is on his rookie contract and is an investment for the Chiefs, who are in need of a top-tier receiver. Toney isn’t that at the moment, but he has the ability to get there if he can ever get healthy. How close he is from returning from his most recent hamstring injury is unknown at the moment. The Chiefs have the luxury to give him all the time he needs, as they’ve been playing well with their current group of receivers.

If Toney is available on your waiver wire, it would probably behoove you to make a preemptive claim. It’s risky, so I wouldn’t give up a good fantasy asset for him, but his upside could be incredible with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

