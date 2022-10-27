Fantasy fallout: Impact of Kadarius Toney trade to Chiefs

The New York Giants have officially traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the former first-round pick out of Florida, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Toney never quite caught on in New York and has been sidelined for much of this season with a hamstring injury.

This trade will have ramifications on both sides from a fantasy football standpoint and we’ll go over the impact below.

Fantasy football fallout: Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

How trade affects Chiefs wide receivers

If Toney were to get healthy, he’d likely be battling with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman for snaps. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster seem locked in as Kansas City’s top fantasy options, so it’s really a matter of which boom-or-bust player clicks after those guys. It’s hard to see Toney having much fantasy relevance when his role is going to be undetermined every week.

How trade affects Giants wide receivers

The Giants won’t see much of a change in the receiving room because they were already operating without Toney. Kenny Golladay is also struggling this season, so Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson appear to be the top options for New York right now. Neither are consistent fantasy assets, although Slayton could take on a bigger role now.